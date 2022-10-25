Filatex Fashions Ltd to issue foreign currency convertible bonds

Filatex Fashions Ltd has informed the exchange that its board has approved raising of funds through issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) not exceeding $100 mn on private placement basis.'
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
Also, the board has approved expansion and strengthening of the existing business in the manufacture of premium quality socks by capacity enhancement/ further modernization/ and expansion into production of other garments and allied products.
Filatex Fashions is a supplier of socks of various sizes and designs to reputed companies and brands like Maxwell (VIP Group), Fila India, Adidas, Park Avenue, Tommy Hilfiger, Metro etc. Filatex has also been producing socks for the license holders like Walt Disney, Warner Brothers, Planet, Mickey Mouse, Simpsons and 32 other licentiates.
Other brands include Bella, etc.
The company is also major supplier to E-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shop clue etc. The company not only delivers quality products to above brands, but also have its own brand “Tuscany” ; “Smartman” which are getting good traction from consumers in India.
The company has also produced for other reputed brands like Mark & (Spence), Hugo Boss, Giovanni, Primavera and many top labels of the European fashion world
The company is on expansion spree and is looking for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities, more particularly in other developing countries including Indian subcontinent and Africa.
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!