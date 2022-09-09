ENSO Group's Vaibhav Maloo opens up on growth of young businesses and startups

By CNBCTV18.COM

Surpassing the danger of risks that businesses offer is what makes a person businessman. Assessing all that comes in the way and considering the demands of the market along with the employees has to be on the list. India is known for its youths and the capacity of manpower that can be drawn in a positive way to lead the country.

The name of Vaibhav Maloo- The Managing director of the ENSO group comes talking about the enterprises.

He achieved – Youth Icon of the year (2021), Indian Achievers’ Award for Business Leadership (2021) Indian Achievers’ Forum, and Rotaractor of the year (2003).

Vaibhav claims of starting his role by handling the marketing of the group in India and is accountable for the administrative part, strategy formulation and mega projects implementation.

The ENSO group is known for being a variegated global enterprise extending itself to various sectors on a major scale like- solar energy, real estate, healthcare, oil and gas, infrastructure, and mineral mining.

Vaibhav sees to cherishing the high-techs and ways to improve the management techniques to win the race. Claiming a flexible mindset, he asserts, “ The technique of surgical operator helps him with the ability to execute tasks with minimal recurring costs and lighter books.” His relation with the workforce is understandable with what he claims to say, “We hire people who aim to grow with us. The candidates have to be run through a rigorous scanning system.”