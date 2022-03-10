Zira Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Zira Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Zira is an assembly constituency in the Ferozepur district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Zira legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Zira was won by Kulbir Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Hari Singh Zira.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Hari Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kulbir Singh garnered 69,899 votes, securing 46.18 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23,071 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.24 percent.

The total number of voters in the Zira constituency stands at 1,87,300 with 88,362 male voters and 98,936 female voters.