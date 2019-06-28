Zero tolerance to terror in Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah

Accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that there shall be "zero tolerance" towards terror in the state.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said the Modi government had met all the needs of the security forces battling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also justified the withdrawal of official security to those who pursued anti-India politics.

"Why was the Jamaat-e-Islami never banned (in Kashmir)? Why was the JKLF (Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front) never banned?