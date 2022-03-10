Zamania Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Zamania Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Zamania is an assembly constituency in the Ghazipur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Zamania legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Zamania was won by Sunita of the BJP.

He defeated BSP's Atul Kumar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Omprakash.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sunita garnered 76823 votes, securing 35.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 9264 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.26 percent.

The total number of voters in the Zamania constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.