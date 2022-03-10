Zaidpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Zaidpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Zaidpur is an assembly constituency in the Barabanki district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Zaidpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Zaidpur was won by Upendra Singh of the BJP.

He defeated INC's Tanuj Punia.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramgopal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Upendra Singh garnered 111064 votes, securing 43.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 29181 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.39 percent.

The total number of voters in the Zaidpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Zaidpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.