Zahoorabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Zahoorabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Zahoorabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Zahoorabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Zahoorabad is an assembly constituency in the Ghaziput district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Zahoorabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ballia Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Zahoorabad was won by Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP.
He defeated BSP's Kalicharan.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Syeda Shadab Fatima.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Om Prakash Rajbhar garnered 86583 votes, securing 37.56 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18081 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 7.84 percent.
The total number of voters in the Zahoorabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Zahoorabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
