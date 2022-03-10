Zafrabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Zafrabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Zafrabad is an assembly constituency in the Jaunpur district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

T he Zafrabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Zafrabad was won by Dr Harendra Prasad Singh of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Shachindra Nath Tripathi.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Sachindra Nath Tripathi.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Harendra Prasad Singh garnered 85989 votes, securing 41.65 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24865 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.04 percent.

The total number of voters in the Zafrabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.