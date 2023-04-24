YS Sharmila, mother Vijayamma held for assaulting police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police on Monday detained YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila following an altercation with them outside her residence during which allegedly "assaulted" cops.

Soon after, the police also detained YS Vijayamma, Sharmila’s mother, after she shoved and slapped some police personnel as she attempted to visit her daughter at the Jubilee Hills police station.

Sharmila allegedly assaulted some police officials when they tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission, a senior police officer said.

"When we got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis told reporters.

"The officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there. Visuals are coming in which she assaulted the police officials. We will take legal action after obtaining a complaint from the officials."

Sharmila defended her actions saying: "It is my responsibility to act in self defence", and alleged that the police "behaved rudely" with her.

She said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue.

TV channels showed the aggrieved Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman and also allegedly hitting a woman constable as she is heard questioning the police on why they were stopping her. Police said she squatted on the road.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, had earlier demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently a few more exams were cancelled. More than 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the leak of question papers.

