YS Sharmila, mother Vijayamma held for assaulting police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police on Monday detained YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila following an altercation with them outside her residence during which allegedly "assaulted" cops.

Hyderabad Police on Monday detained YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila following an altercation with them outside her residence during which allegedly "assaulted" cops.

Soon after, the police also detained YS Vijayamma, Sharmila’s mother, after she shoved and slapped some police personnel as she attempted to visit her daughter at the Jubilee Hills police station.