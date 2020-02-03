Associate Partners
YouTube to ban 'manipulated' content linked to elections

Updated : February 03, 2020 10:39 PM IST

The Google-owned video service said it was taking the measures as part of an effort to be a "more reliable source" for news and to promote a "healthy political discourse."
The policy also bans content which aims to mislead people about voting or the census processes.
Google last year said it was stepping up efforts on election misinformation and would remove false claims in ads, including on YouTube.
