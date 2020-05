Young delegates from across the country delivered the first ever 'Delhi Declaration 2020', setting out three key thematic areas and prioritizing twelve issues at national level to be met by 2022 for environmental conservation in India.

The declaration was presented on the final day of Model Conference of Parties - I, hosted by World Wide Fund in association with the Environment Ministry, National Biodiversity Authority, and others.

Within these goals, the delegates initially noted 180 thematic issues, which was then narrowed down prioritized 12 areas for immediate action that needed to be met as early as 2022.

The student delegates presented the Declaration to Additional Secretary of Environment Ministry Uma Devi, Chairperson of National Biodiversity Authority Dr. V.B. Mathur, and Ravi Singh, CEO of World Wide Fund, India.

The Model Conference of Parties - I (MCOP-I) is the first ever digital conference on nature conservation for students held on May 22 and 23. It was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and attended by several other dignitaries and organisations.

The conference aimed to put the power of decision making in the hands of children and youth, those whose futures will be directly impacted by the environmental crisis and allow them an opportunity to propose solutions addressing the issues being faced in the country today.

Speaking about the MCOP and the Delhi Declaration, Ravi Singh, Secretary General & CEO, WWF India, said, "Given the current environmental situation we face, it demands an all hands-on deck approach and that also includes our younger generation. Despite the uncertainties this generation faces about their environmental future, they have a unique advantage - access to information."