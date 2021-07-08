Young blood to lead PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet, 14 members below 50 years

Forty-three new ministers took oath on Wednesday in the first Cabinet reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. While the average age of the outgoing Council of Minister was 61 years, the average age of the new Council of Ministers is 58 years, a government source told CNN-News18.

The 43 members who were sworn in are:

Narayan Rane (69)

Sarbananda Sonowal (58)

Dr. Virendra Kumar (67)

Jyotiraditya M Scindia (50)

Ramchandra Prasad Singh (63)

Ashwini Vaishnaw (50)

Pashupati Paras (68)

Kiren Rijiju (49)

Raj Kumar Singh (68)

Hardeep Singh Puri (69)

Mansukh Mandaviya (49)

Bhupender Yadav (52)

Parshottam Rupala (66)

G. Kishan Reddy (57)

Anurag Singh Thakur (46)

Pankaj Choudhary (56)

Anupriya Singh Patel (40)

Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel (61)

Rajeev Chandrasekhar (57)

Shobha Karandlaje (54)

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (63)

Darshana Vikram Jardosh (60)

Meenakshi Lekhi (54)

Annapurna Devi (51)

A. Narayanaswamy (64)

Kaushal Kishore (61)

Ajay Bhatt (60)

B. L. Verma (59)

Ajay Kumar (60)

Chauhan Devusinh (56)

Bhagwanth Khuba (54)

Kapil Moreshwar Patil (60)

Pratima Bhoumik (52)

Dr. Subhas Sarkar (67)

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (64)

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh (68)

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar (42)

Bishweswar Tudu (56)

Shantanu Thakur (38)

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai (52)

John Barla (45)

Dr. L. Murugan (44)

Nisith Pramanik (35)

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, 12 ministers submitted their resignations to the President. They were -- DV Sadananda Gowda (68), Ravi Shankar Prasad (66), Thaawarchand Gehlot (73), Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(61), Dr Harsh Vardhan (66), Prakash Javadekar (70), Santosh Kumar Gangwar (72), Babul Supriyo (50), Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (62), Rattan Lal Kataria (69), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (66), Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri (50) and Ashwini Chaubey (68).

Former Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was asked to quit over the alleged mismanagement of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad; Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Prakash Javadekar, minister for environment, information and broadcasting and heavy industries were being asked to resign, as a surprise to many.

The new members are not only young but a majority hail from the SC and ST community. Twelve ministers are from the SC community and eight from the Scheduled Tribes.

To ensure, the Cabinet has the right mix of professionals also, there are 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven civil servants out of the 43 members being sworn in today.