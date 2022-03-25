Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP CM; Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak as deputies

Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a mega event in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders attended the grand swearing-in ceremony at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers. Despite having lost the recent Assembly elections, Maurya's continuation as Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister speaks volumes about his popularity and hold over the backward classes, whose crucial support was instrumental in the BJP retaining power in the state. The 52-year-old leader lost from Sirathu by nearly 7000 votes, leading to speculations of his omission from the new Adityanath-led government.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaivir Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasada, Rakesh Sachan also took the oath.

During the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP and its allies together posted a victory on 273 of the total 403 seats. The party set a record of forming a government with a full majority for the second consecutive term after a gap of 37 years in the politically important state.