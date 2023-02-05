Yogi Adityanath says BJP will perform better in 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to 2014 polls

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Yogi Adityanath said the country is bored of Congress rule. Be it Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, both places people are unsafe.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday told Network18 that the BJP will perform better in 2024 Lok Sabha elections that it did in 2014 polls.

"There's a hindrance to developmental works. The politics have failed to percolate the weaker sections of the society," he added.

Here is an edited excerpt of Yogi Adityanath's interview.

Rahul Joshi: Thank you for sitting down for an interview with our group of channels. You're speaking to the media after a long time, this is for the first time in your second term. I see a different perspective of CM today, there is a new enthusiasm. There is a new focus on the economy and reforms. You've worked hard for the global investor's summit that is about to happen in the next few days. The idea of one trillion dollar economy, which is more than 80 lakh crore, you want to achieve this in less than 4 years, which is by 2027. How will you do it?

Yogi Adityanath: I welcome you to Uttar Pradesh today and your intention to show the journey of U.P. government to your viewers. Under PM Modi's leadership, in last 6 years, we have doubled our development rate, the GDP has doubled, per capita income has increased. PM Modi, in the first investor's summit in 2018, had given us the target of becoming one trillion dollar economy. In order to have a good system of the summit, we began our work and during that the pandemic started. There were a lot of things that could not be taken forward because of covid. It became a hindrance for our economy too. But we have overcome the pandemic now. Then we thought, what new could be done for 25 crore people of this state. If the country has to become a five trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh needs to contribute to that. We identified the sectors that could help us with this, around 25 such sectors were identified where there could be investments. We made policies, and we sent teams to several countries and various cities and I am satisfied that when Global Investor's Summit is approaching again, I am glad to tell you that we will be able to bring investments. Uttar Pradesh is a land of infinite possibilities, where not just investments but there's scope for agricultural as well as MSMEs strength, we have manpower, we will be successful in taking all these sectors forward.

Rahul Joshi: What might be the worth of investment that you would be able to bring this time, what are your expectations?

Yogi: We will bring in investments more than Uttar Pradesh's GDP. We will surely be successful.

Rahul: That is a big number. You want to quadruple the economy to reach that goal in 4 years, which means it has to grow by 25%. Today, our country is growing by 6 percent growth rate, in the coming years also it is going to remain that way, so how is Uttar Pradesh going to have that breakout growth rate?

Yogi: There's inflation all around. But even when you compare globally, India is growing. I believe that Uttar Pradesh is not just getting investments, there are other sectors also, at play. We have the most fertile land in this country. I think that if we keep pushing, we will be able to get the agricultural sector to grow in double digits. In that direction, in last few years, the steps taken will show effects in multiple ways. 96 lakh MSME units are with our state and the government has pushed that up. Our exports have also doubled. We also have multiple employment opportunities. We need to start working on it and that will eventually help us grow more. Our infrastructure is near NCR region. We are well connected with the Bundelkhand and eastern region along with airport construction. We also have ports and waterways, along with expressways. All of these will help push our growth.

Rahul: In the next four years, how many jobs will you be able to provide? There's been a controversy also related to this...

Yogi: In the last six years, we have provided more than 5 lakh government jobs, through MSMEs we have joined over 1 lakh 61 thousand youth of this country. In Uttar Pradesh, PM Mudra Yojana and PM Yuva Swarojgaar Yojana, etc we have been able to connect over 60 lakh employers and employees. In the next few years, if the schemes and initiatives that are bearing fruit for us continue, we will be creating multiple jobs for the youth in this country.

Rahul: Give us a number, how many private sector jobs will be created?

Yogi: We have several MoUs in place, people are interested in it and on February 10 we will make several announcements for the number of investments that we will be able to convert. But I can say that the number will be in lakhs.

Rahul: We saw multiple MoUs in the previous investor's summit, what were the conversions? How many investments were actually brought in?

Yogi: In Uttar Pradesh, we will have as many MoUs as the annual budget of the state. Our budget was 4 lakh 28 thousand crore and our proposals worth with 4 lakh 68 thousand crore. I am happy to inform you that despite covid, we were able to convert over 4 lakh crore worth of investment proposals on ground. A lot of these units have also begun production. In Mathura, the PepsiCo factory, is made with over Rs 1,200 crore and its production is really good. Hamirpur has Unilever plant and TATA centre in Greater Noida, along with Samsung's display unit in Uttar Pradesh. There are many more units that have begun production like these.

Rahul: Which sector do you think will bring in investments?

Yogi: All 25 sectors that we have proposed will receive investments. Especially, Industrial growth, food processing, IT, biofuel, renewable energy etc have all received investments in past.

Rahul: This reminds me of 'Vibrant Gujarat'. I think you have been inspired by that model. There's some input from Modiji, some from others...Did you take any tips?

Yogi: All the inspiration has been from him. We have also observed several other states, we look at their policies, and try to adapt them if they are good.

Rahul: I appreciate your vision and we will see how the progress is in the future but there are certain things that important. Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh...which in last six years you have made better...ease of doing business is important. So are you making a fast-track desk to let the investments reach you directly?

Yogi: I don't think it needs to reach directly anymore. Uttar Pradesh's Law and Order has changed the global perspective that people had of us. A single window clearance has been provided to all investors who signed MOUs with us. Here the investor gets over 300 clearances without any interference or hindrance. But having said that, they need to answer the questions that the officials might have during that the process. All this is online. After the MoU is signed and there are attempts to bring that vision to life, then a new portal, Saarthi is waiting for them. All this is a process. Once the investment is in place, then the IMS (incentive monitoring system) will be connect them automatically. All these platforms are for investors, and the CM office will monitor all this.

Rahul: Sir you were scheduled to visit World Economic Forum this year, but then you cancelled last minute. Why?

Yogi: I was going to go but then the work here was very much and I did not get the time. If In November our team hadn’t gone out of the country then we all must have gone to that summit. But because of elections in several states, this event could not be materialised. I could not go. Later, G20 and Global Investor's Summit were all at the same time and because of other engagements, we could not go again. But I think the support that Uttar Pradesh was given in a global stage, which was very exciting.

Rahul: Let's move forward from the summit...Amit Shah before the elections asked people to book tickets for January next year for Ram temple inauguration... So will everyone be able get darshan from January 1?

Yogi: The temple construction is moving with its own pace. There's a timeline in place and grids will be made in time too. It will be a very auspicious day for India, the world and everyone else. This is happening after a long time.

Rahul: Will darshans begin at the temple then...?

Yogi: The temple trust will decide on these factors and how to take them forward.

Rahul: In the last few months, there's been a controversy around Ramcharitmanas. The opposition has been discussing it for a long time. What are your thoughts on it?

Yogi: Whenever in Uttar Pradesh we bring in a big construct project, the people who have never thought of development, those who believe in polarization but not development, then these people start talking about all this. Here, Global Investor's Summit is a huge occasion and along with it, G20 summit is also a big occasion. The world is looking at India. So to divert our attention from developmental issues, all these statements are given. There is nothing more to it.

Rahul: Mayawati said the Constitution is the biggest power for us and not the holy book of Ramcharitmanas. Akhilesh Yadav said that Ambedkar is his only religion. Now he is saying that he is also a shudra...he even wants to ask you this question in the assembly. So how do you answer all of these?

Yogi: When they ask such question in assembly, it will be answered accordingly. I will answer whoever and wherever this question comes up.

Rahul: Some people have burned Ramcharitmanas, how do you see this? Will you take strict action against it?

Yogi: We have already taken strict action against it. Ramcharitmanas is a holy text, it unifies the society. Faith is associated with it and in every house in North India, it is read frequently. In September, every year, villages in North India hold Ramleela. Tulsidas was the creator of it, and this epic unifies society. If these people knew that Ramcharitmanas stands for this, they would have never questioned it this way. This is just a matter of misplaced intellect.

Rahul: This could also be a way to galvanise the backward classes in politics...

Yogi: The people of this state have witnessed way too many partitions. They have faced the issue of absence of identity because of partition too. They have rejected the partition-oriented forces multiple times, right from 2014 to 2017, 2019 to answer it back in 2022. There's no way around it anymore, no matter what the opposition does.

Rahul: You spoke of elections. BJP won 71 seats in 2014, 63 seats in 2019...how many seats are you looking at in 2024?

Yogi: We will win more seats in 2024 than 2014 or 2019 and will perform even better.

Rahul: Will you break the record of 2019?

Yogi: Yes, we will perform even better.

Rahul: But how will you do it, what if one candidate stands against you with the support of multiple parties?

Yogi: This happened in 2019. This has been experimented before...

Rahul: There are talks of the caste census...it's being talked in Bihar. Here, no such talks yet...what are your views?

Yogi: The government gets it done. Whatever guidelines they give us, we will follow it. We will base our census on it.

Rahul: Do you support it?

Yogi: I said it, I support whatever the government as well as the census body decides.

Rahul: Deputy CM KP Maurya said it, so I'm asking you...

Yogi: I haven't had a discussion yet.

Rahul: There are multiple elections coming up. You are also the star campaigner. In states like Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan how do you look at BJP prospects?

Yogi: I think BJP has performed really well wherever there’s BJP government. There is no discrimination in the policies made for people, across all stages of the society. Wherever there is BJP’s double-engine government, the growth rate is like a bullet train. This is seen in all BJP-ruled states. Right from getting the policies to the last man on the road, to having policies and schemes for the poverty-stricken people, we see similar advantages for everyone in those states.

Rahul: For instance in Karnataka, it looks like the opposition is a bit powerful, like BJP is not appearing great in the state...in Rajasthan too, Gehlot looks strong and in Chhattisgarh there's Bhupesh Baghel. So do you really believe that the BJP will win these four states?

Yogi: The country is bored of Congress rule. Be it Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, both places people are unsafe. There's a hindrance to developmental works. The politics have failed to percolate the weaker sections of the society. But in Madhya Pradesh or Karnataka, there's been speedy development. When the central government has a specific ideology and the states have a similar one, there's is double growth that is seen. BJP-ruled states are a clear example of that.

Rahul: About Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, what are its effects across India that you believe? Has this changed Rahul Gandhi's image? He is saying that he wants to bloom love and now hatred. That's a direct attack on you, your government and BJP, that it's you who is spreading hatred? What would you say to that?

Yogi: What have they been doing since 1947? In this country, on the basis of caste, religion, language, state, district – partition happened due to Congress itself. So all that he has gained within generations, he's giving out the same. If he leaves out this negativity, it would really help Congress. However, this negativity inside him is negating whatever achievements he might have had.

Rahul: So you don't think that Bharat Jodi Yatra had any impact in any states in India? Be it Karnataka, Haryana etc...

Yogi: See, if there's a sea of people that comes for a program or show, it is not indicative of the fate or success of it. How has the common man taken the Yatra to themself, there's a lot more to it than just that. The party must have had an agenda behind it, and they have the liberty to have it but in front of the country, they should also demonstrate what Yatra's actual goal is.

Rahul: The Ram Temple is on the verge of completion in Ayodhya, So how do you look at Kashi and Mathura at this point? I'm asking because your government is here to stay for another four years?

Yogi: Kashi has its own pilgrimage importance right now. It has become a centre of attraction for the entire world now. The Prime Minister represents that constituency himself. The religious and traditional Legacy of these places, are being saved with developmental works in mind. Similar things have been happening Mathura and other districts too. It is not just about temples, but an overall development. We are working at the academic legacy too. Right from Buddhist ways, to Valmiki's ways to Tulsidas' teachings… These things are paving the way for us.

Rahul: So you believe that soon enough the work will be completed while it's still your tenure?

Yogi: We are working on multiple things, while respecting the sentiments, feelings and thoughts of the residents.

Rahul: Another question, this is important because of your own attempts to bring the film industry in Uttar Pradesh, Suniel Shetty also had put forth this question...of the boycott culture...for example the song Besharam Rang of Pathaan was mired in controversies. How do you look at this culture? What's your message to Bollywood?

Yogi: Any artist, filmmaker, creative person who had a merit of work, should be respected. We respect them all. In Uttar Pradesh, we have made a policy for films too. Here, the production of films has increased. Yes, the director should also keep in mind that while making the film...if something is unintentionally done, that's okay, but deliberately there should not be any scenes in their work that give birth to controversies or hurt sentiments of people.

Rahul: On the provision of forced conversation act, what's your reaction to it? I have seen multiple cases and punishments but why are you so deeply concerned with this matter? Especially when there’s freedom to practice any religion is in place.

Yogi: Yes, there's that freedom according to their own self. Everybody has right to religion. But, they don’t have any right to forcefully convert or getting converted after luring them. Because of greed, deceit these conversion are not allowed. Also, religious demography is a true concept. We need to accept it. If that was not true, there would not be any partition back in 1947.

Rahul: So how will you correct demographic imbalance? You'll bring a law for it...

Yogi: We have already made a law for it. We have also implemented that act. The punishment is according to that law.

Rahul: So you believe in the coming time, this imbalance will be created?

Yogi: I said that we are aware and we have already made and implemented a law against it.

Rahul: I have asked you this before. How is your relationship with Muslims? How will you make the Muslims connect with you? Modiji is making attempts at it too, to connect with the backward classes. How will you do it?

Yogi: To connect people we don't need religion, caste, creed, class etc but specific policies. Today we have peaceful religious programs, not just of Hindus or Muslims. If a Hindu girl is feeling safe, so is a Muslim girl. So everyone is benefitting from the improved law and order. All the policies are benefitting them without any discrimination. We don't pick and choose. We give the benefits unanimously to everyone and we don't discriminate. It's everyone developmental, with the help of each one, with the faith of each one and the attempts of each one. This is the basic of unification.

Rahul: Mohan Bhagwat a while ago had said that in India, Muslims don't need to be afraid. But they do need a change attitude. Do you agree?

Yogi: Yes. Whatever he has said, is absolutely true in all its senses. We should adapt to the Indian perspective which is beyond any caste, creed, religion etc. We need to think of ourselves as a citizen of this country, who aren't intellectuals, the entire world is one family. So if we look at everyone with the same unanimous perspective, there won't be any such issues.

Rahul: You come from Uttarakhand and have several connections to it. How do you look at the Joshimath crisis? After Kedarnath and Badrinath, there are scores of people visiting but in order to make transport easier have we weakened our mountains? What is the solution?

Yogi: Both central and state governments have a plan in place and they are implementing it too. I haven't had the chance to go to Joshimath but then we need to see that whenever development works are unscientific and irregular, none spared of its repercussions. In the catchment areas, many people get settled, but then the river is going to change its course sometime. When that happens, these people will be the most affected. One cannot play with nature because that will be disastrous.

Rahul: Another controversy is that of the collegium system and the views of the law minister. What are your views.

Yogi: There are clear statements being given. I don't need to speak in and it will be pointless to have my perspective while both sides have already spoken.

Rahul: In the last few years, multiple agendas right from Article-37O to many others have cropped up. There's Uniform Civil Code in question now. What do you think will be the road ahead for it?

Yogi: A panel has been formed for Common civil code in several states. Even Uttar Pradesh, our own committee is overlooking it. The panel will first submit its report after speaking with all the communities and then the government will make a decision on the same.

Rahul: So whatever happens, will be post that?

Yogi: Yes, post the discussions.

Rahul: You're connected to the Ram Janmabhoomi Aandolan for long now. Some people questioned Mulayam Singh Yadav being posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan, having considered his decision to open fire at the Karsevaks back in the day, how do you look at it?

Yogi: Each person has negative as well as positive sides. He was awarded for the citizen-service that he did for a long time. This was a time for the Samajwadi Party to be grateful towards the Government but the party has no terms similar to "grateful" or and "thankful" in their dictionary. They won't be able to digest or believe in such a reward too. They cannot. I say that because Netaji was never respected by the Samajwadi party. They will of course comment on it.

Rahul: People feel that this decision is politics-driven, with an eye on Yadav vote bank...

Yogi: No, this wasn't done for a vote bank. This was awarded to appreciate a person's work towards a specific area throughout their life. This is an inspiration to connect the youth with volunteer work for times like today.

Rahul: Like I said before, you have a different aura around this time. What's your management like? What are your thoughts on bureaucracy? I know people are scared of you. There are hushed talks that you are very strict. So what's your management style, especially for a state as big as Uttar Pradesh. How do you govern it, especially with a vision as great as yours?

Yogi: Balance. Between society and government, government and administration, an absolute balance is the way. We implement several central- government policies honestly in the state, along with getting public input, for each and every policy or scheme. For any policy, the central point is the common man, in order for the policies to reach him. Be it the global investor's summit or any other policy, all have the same goal for us, to reach the common man.

Rahul: People call you a Hindu supremist or a fascist at times. What do you feel when that happens?

Yogi: I am a 'Yogi'. We all have different point of views. The things that I like, won't necessarily be liked by several others. I also don't want to force my views, thoughts on someone. So if they feel like that, well, I am what I am. Whichever form that people know or recognise me in.

Rahul: People venerate you, but they also curse you. Historically, how would you like to see yourself?

Yogi: I don't want to talk about history. I'm a Yogi and that is what I want to always remain.

Rahul: So you want people to remember you this way?

Yogi: Yes. There's no point of remembrances. I'm working as a Yogi and I will continue to live like that.

Rahul: You gave us time, shared your vision, and explained your thoughts, thank you very much. I said this to a colleague of mine that from a bulldozer baba, you're walking towards becoming a big bull baba. I mean, a reformer of sorts who also has an eye for markets...so thank you.

Yogi: Thank you.