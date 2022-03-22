0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

Yogi Adityanath resigns from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recent assembly elections, is all set to be sworn in as the chief minister for the second term on March 25.

Yogi Adityanath resigns from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council
Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has resigned from the membership of the state legislative council, officials said on Tuesday. Adityanath sent his resignation letter to Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh Monday evening and it has been accepted, the Council secretariat said on Tuesday. The BJP leader's term as member of the legislative council was till July 6, 2022.
Also Read
Adityanath, who led his party to a thumping victory in the recent assembly elections, had won the Gorakhpur Urban seat. He is all set to be sworn in as the chief minister for the second term on March 25. The priest-turned-politician was elected to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council in 2017 after becoming the chief minister for the first time.
Earlier, he had represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be unified again; Cabinet may bring bill in Parliament this week

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More