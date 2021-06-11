Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi: Here are the key takeaways

Amid tumult over the COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi as questions were raised against the UP government's handling of the pandemic.

Officially no agenda of the meeting has been disclosed but one thing is clear, the implications of these meetings with Amit Shah, PM Modi and at the moment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will be clearly visible in the state in the times to come.

Two major issues have probably been discussed – one is the issue of governance and the second is the issue of caste dynamics. It is understood that the central leadership has discussed the resolution of those issues with Adityanath.

