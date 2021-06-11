Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • politics>
    • Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi: Here are the key takeaways

    Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi: Here are the key takeaways

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Amid tumult over the COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi as questions were raised against the UP government's handling of the pandemic.

    Amid tumult over the COVID situation in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi as questions were raised against the UP government's handling of the pandemic.
    Officially no agenda of the meeting has been disclosed but one thing is clear, the implications of these meetings with Amit Shah, PM Modi and at the moment with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will be clearly visible in the state in the times to come.
    Two major issues have probably been discussed – one is the issue of governance and the second is the issue of caste dynamics. It is understood that the central leadership has discussed the resolution of those issues with Adityanath.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNN-News18's Pranshu Mishra for the key takeaways from the meeting.
    (Edited by: By Bivekananda Biswas)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    As COVID-19 second wave crisis wanes, travel enquiries see 50% jump in June

    Next Article

    Bharat Biotech’s partner Ocugen to pursue final approval for Covaxin use in US

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Larsen1,503.45 -16.25
    HDFC Life682.60 -6.65
    SBI Life Insura988.10 -9.45
    IndusInd Bank1,015.10 -9.25
    Divis Labs4,334.50 -38.05
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Larsen1,502.75 -16.30
    IndusInd Bank1,015.45 -8.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,898.45 -93.15
    Bharti Airtel540.90 -4.15
    ICICI Bank635.60 -4.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Larsen1,503.45 -16.25 -1.07
    HDFC Life682.60 -6.65 -0.96
    SBI Life Insura988.10 -9.45 -0.95
    IndusInd Bank1,015.10 -9.25 -0.90
    Divis Labs4,334.50 -38.05 -0.87
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Larsen1,502.75 -16.30 -1.07
    IndusInd Bank1,015.45 -8.20 -0.80
    Bajaj Finserv11,898.45 -93.15 -0.78
    Bharti Airtel540.90 -4.15 -0.76
    ICICI Bank635.60 -4.55 -0.71

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.06750.01500.02
    Euro-Rupee88.7230-0.1960-0.22
    Pound-Rupee103.4580-0.1040-0.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6673-0.0005-0.08
    View More