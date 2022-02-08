Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal clash on Twitter: 'Traitor of humanity', says UP CM; 'cruel ruler', replies Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath hit out at each other over the lockdown management of their respective governments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a late-night Twitter spat, Yogi said, "Listen Kejriwal, when the entire humanity was groaning due to the pain of corona, you forced the workers of Uttar Pradesh to leave Delhi. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act of leaving children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Should one call you anti-humanity or..."

Kejriwal was quick to react. He tweeted, "Listen Yogi, you just let it be. As the dead bodies of the people of UP were floating in the river, you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Time magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a heartless and cruel ruler like you."

सुनो योगी, आप तो रहने ही दो। जिस तरह UP के लोगों की लाशें नदी में बह रहीं थीं और आप करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करके Times मैगज़ीन में अपनी झूठी वाह वाही के विज्ञापन दे रहे थे। आप जैसा निर्दयी और क्रूर शासक मैंने नहीं देखा। https://t.co/qxcs2w60lG— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2022

The remarks came just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election beginning Thursday. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha accused both Delhi and Maharashtra of spreading coronavirus in the country.

"During the first wave of COVID-19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, COVID spread rapidly in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," Modi said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed the Rajya Sabha that no information was available on the number of bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The information regarding the number of COVID-19-related bodies estimated to have been dumped in the river Ganga is not available," he said in a written response.