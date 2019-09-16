Politics

Yogi Adityanath hails NRC, says will implement in UP if needed

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, adding that he would introduce a similar drive in his state if the need arose.

Adityanath said that the exercise was important for national security and would put an end to the suffering of the poor due to illegal immigration.