Politics
Yogi Adityanath hails NRC, says will implement in UP if needed
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, adding that he would introduce a similar drive in his state if the need arose.
Adityanath said that the exercise was important for national security and would put an end to the suffering of the poor due to illegal immigration.
Earlier, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had sought an NRC for the capital city and on Sunday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he was exploring legal options to carry out a similar exercise in his state.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more