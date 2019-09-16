#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Yogi Adityanath hails NRC, says will implement in UP if needed

Updated : September 16, 2019 10:11 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, adding that he would introduce a similar drive in his state if the need arose.
Adityanath said that the exercise was important for national security and would put an end to the suffering of the poor due to illegal immigration.
Earlier, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had sought an NRC for the capital city and on Sunday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he was exploring legal options to carry out a similar exercise in his state.
