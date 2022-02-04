Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview: We believe in ballot not bullet, attack on Owaisi intolerable

In an exclusive interview to News18 on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned the attack on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh but added that leaders should be cautious not to hurt religious sentiments in election speeches.
In his first interview after filing nomination for the Gorakhpur Assembly seat, Yogi Adityanath told Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18 that the firing on Owaisi’s vehicle on Thursday was “intolerable and unacceptable”.
“In a democracy, we believe in the ballot and not the bullet. This kind of incident is intolerable and unacceptable. We have our ideological differences but my government won’t allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. The police have been swift in taking action against the perpetrators,” the CM said.
Two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder in connection with the attack.