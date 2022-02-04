Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview | Grateful party chose me to contest from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed his gratitude towards the Bharatiya Janata Party for picking him to contest from the Gorakhpur Urban seat for the February-March assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, sitting in the Gorakhnath Mandir in Gorakhpur, the chief minister spoke on a range of issues and also launched several scathing attacks on opposition groups.

“I am grateful to the party for choosing me to contest from Gorakhpur," he said, shortly after filing his nomination from the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah

Also Read

The candidature of Yogi Adityanath was speculated from three possible seats — Ayodhya, Gorakhpur Urban and Mathura. The BJP Parliamentary Board finally decided that the CM should be fielded from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. Yogi Adityanath had been the MP from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

“I have filed my nomination from Gorakhpur today and am contesting for an MLA seat for the first time," said the chief minister in the interview.

Voting for the Gorakhpur Urban seat will take place on March 3 in the sixth round of the seven-phase UP polls.