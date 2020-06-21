Politics Yoga helps 'confidently negotiate challenges', says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day Updated : June 21, 2020 09:39 AM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Yoga enables us to stay balanced in every situation. Modi said: "Lord Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita that Yoga is but efficiency in action. He claimed, worldwide many corona infected individuals are "benefitting" from Yoga. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply