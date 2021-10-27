'Yes, I will be forming new party,' says Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of Punjab polls

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he will be forming a new political party. The development comes just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. "Yes, I will be forming a new party," said Singh. He added that the name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol.

The former chief minister made it clear that they will contest against state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he fights from, we will fight him," Captain Singh said.

He said that his party will fight on all 117 seats in the state either in seat-sharing formula or alone. He had last week said that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu . After resigning, he had said that he felt humiliated. Congress replaced Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

Singh had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

With inputs from PTI