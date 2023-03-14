Yediyurappa’s Shikaripura bid for son exposes cracks in Karnataka BJP

The BJP had recently made BS Yediyurappa a member of the poll campaign committee and the party’s poll mascot as an appeasement move after he was removed from the Chief Minister's post and sidelined from party responsibilities.

In signs of cracks showing in the Karnataka unit of BJP, party national general secretary CT Ravi tentatively dismissed the possibility of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra contesting from Shikaripura constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a sharp jibe at Yediyurappa, Ravi said decisions regarding election candidates are taken by the parliamentary board and not in “kitchen cabinet”.

"In our party, decisions are not taken in the kitchen. Just because he is somebody’s son, a ticket will not be given and such decisions are not taken in their house. The parliamentary board will decide on whether to give a ticket or not. It will be decided based on the winnability criteria based on the survey. And these surveys are not conducted in families," Ravi said.

"One can't convince the entire party and the entire government and get themselves a ticket. Like how Indira Gandhi's son Rajiv Gandhi became the PM, that kind of opportunity won't happen here. All I can say is the decision to give tickets does not take place in the family," he said.

Yediyurappa had told a TV channel that his son Vijayendra would contest Shikaripura constituency.

Shikaripura has been a Yediyurappa bastion, with the Lingayat leader winning the seat eight times since 1983 and his son BY Raghavendra winning the 2014 bypolls. The winning streak was broken once when Congress leader BN Mahalingappa won the seat in 1999.

The rift is likely to hurt BJP’s prospects in the upcoming polls as any hint of sidelining Yediyurappa could distance the politically dominant Lingayat community from which Yedryurappa hails.

To appease him and his followers, the BJP made Yediyurappa a member of the poll campaign committee and the party’s poll mascot. In a furtherance of this, BJP posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa walking hand in hand.

But the BJP is in no mood to hand over the reins of the poll campaign to the octogenarian leader. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the head of the poll campaign committee, indicating the top leadership’s strong control over the local leaders and campaign machinery.

Leaders loyal to Yediyurappa however have been upset and reports said that some BJP leaders were looking to quit. A possible split in the party could leave the party hurting in the polls.

Back in 2012, after he was sidelined from BJP, Yediyurappa had launched his own party, KJP, which ate into the vote share of BJP, resulting in Congress victory in the 2013 polls. After he returned to BJP, 2018 polls saw a hung verdict, and after an initial round of horse-trading failed, Yediyurappa had to throw in his towel. However, in 2019, Congress MLAs defected to BJP, triggering a collapse of its government. Yediyurappa then formed the BJP government, but he was moved out in 2021, as BJP top leadership installed Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister.

