Yeddyurappa confident Monday will be last day of Kumaraswamy-led govt in Karnataka
Updated : July 21, 2019 04:35 PM IST
Ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday that will decide the fate of the Kumaraswamy-led government, Yeddyurappa alleged the ruling coalition was unnecessarily buying time.
"As (senior Congress leader) Siddaramaiah, the speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority Monday, I am 100 percent confident that things will reach a conclusion," said Yeddyurappa.
