#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Politics
Politics

Yeddyurappa aka the dilemma of the BJP in Karnataka

Updated : July 25, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Though the 76-year-old BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is keen to become the chief minister, he apparently has been restrained by the BJP headquarters for the time being.
An MLA since 1983, Yeddyurappa has the powerful Lingayat community behind him.
Though strong, Yeddyurappa is extremely self-willed and therefore not a great favourite of the top duo of PM Modi and Amit Shah.
Yeddyurappa aka the dilemma of the BJP in Karnataka
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Q1 Earnings: This sector is expected to post a loss for the 8th straight quarter

Q1 Earnings: This sector is expected to post a loss for the 8th straight quarter

DHFL and ADAG exposure at Rs 1,461 crore, says IDFC First Bank

DHFL and ADAG exposure at Rs 1,461 crore, says IDFC First Bank

Canara Bank confident of achieving loan growth of 12-13% for FY20

Canara Bank confident of achieving loan growth of 12-13% for FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV