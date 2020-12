The year 2020 has been a tumultuous year as Citizenship Amendment Act protests, COVID lockdown and new agriculture laws disrupted normalcy in the country. Amid these disruptions, many politicians made unsavory statements and these comments triggered furore and dominated political discourse in 2020.

1) Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena spokesperson): “Kangana Ranaut is har**khor.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called Kangana ‘haramkhor’. In a new video, Ranaut slammed Raut for his mindset and criticised Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

2) Kamal Nath's "item" jibe at BJP woman candidate

#WATCH: Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? (people shout Imarti Devi, who is former State Minister) You know her better and should have warned me earlier... ye kya item hai: Former Madhya Pradesh CM & Congress leader Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/eW76f2z8gU — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

3) Farooq Abdullah (Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister): They'd (Kashmiris) rather have China rule them.”

Farooq Abdullah stirred controversy as he made a statement in an interview with The Wire that Kashmiris rather love to be ruled by China.

4) Anurag Thakur: 'Gun down traitors of country'

During the Delhi Assembly elections campaign, BJP leader Anurag Thakur caught on camera saying "Gun down traitors of country".

5) Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan chief minister): 'Sachin Pilot is ‘nikamma, nakara’

Talking to reporters, Gehlot said Sachin Pilot is ‘nikamma’, 'nakara' (slothful and wastrel) he was only making people fight.

6) Suman Haripriya (Assam BJP MLA): 'Gaumutra' and 'Gobar' to cure Coronavirus

While the world was grappling with novel coronavirus outbreak, Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya has made a bizarre statement on the cure for coronavirus.

We all know cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area. I believe something similar could be done with cow urine, cow dung to cure #coronavirus: Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2020

7) Rahul Gandhi is like a student eager to impress the teacher, but lacks aptitude and passion: Barack Obama in his memoir