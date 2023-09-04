Yatra Formula: BJP to Congress, everyone's ready with long walks en route to 2024 LS elections — here's a list

With just six months remaining until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties have already launched campaign plans to reach out to voters. The Assembly elections scheduled in five states towards the end of this year will be a crucial test for both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress as well as regional parties in the run-up to the next year’s general elections.

Both BJP and Congress are again resorting to yatras to garner maximum support. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra , Congress is expected to launch the second edition of the foot march, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 on September 7, according to reports. On the other hand, BJP recently launched Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Here is a look at how political parties are gearing up for political yatras:

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is all set for his second Bharat Jodo Yatra. While the party is yet to release official details, recently Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced that Rahul Gandhi will embark on a "padyatra" from Gujarat to Meghalaya. News Agency, ANI reported that Congress will organise Bharat Jodo Yatra to commemorate the first anniversary of the yatra on September 7.

During his inaugural Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi traversed 4,000 km, from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. The yatra spanned 12 states and two Union Territories.

Jan Samvad Yatra

In Maharashtra, the Congress has launched the Jan Samvad Yatra to expose the failures of the NDA government in the state and Centre. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) launched the yatra on September 3, which will continue till September 12.

BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan

The BJP has launched the first phase of its Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan, with BJP National President J.P. Nadda inaugurating the event at the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore on September 2. This yatra, divided into four phases, is expected to cover all 200 assembly segments, encompassing a total distance of 8,500 kilometres.

Prominent leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, are slated to lead subsequent phases of the Parivartan Yatra. The yatra will culminate after 18 days with a grand rally in Jodhpur on September 21.

BJP Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

BJP President JP Nadda launched ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Chitrakoot in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 3. The BJP has organised five Jan Ashirwad yatras that will cover a total of 10,643 km, covering all 230 Assembly constituencies in the state ahead of Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party’s Cycle Yatra

In a unique outreach initiative, the Samajwadi Party's frontal organisation, Samajwadi Lohia Vahini, initiated a cycle yatra to connect with constituents across all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The cycle yatra, which started from Prayagraj on August 9, has already paseed through nine districts, covering approximately 2,000 km in the Bundelkhand and eastern UP regions.

Named ‘Desh Bachao, Samajwadi Cycle Yatra,’ this event, planned in two phases, is spearheaded by Samajwadi Lohia Vahini's National President, Abhishek Yadav. This is the longest cycle yatra ever undertaken in Uttar Pradesh, with a goal of covering approximately 25,000 km.