Former union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pick -- 'Metroman' E Sreedharan as the Kerala chief ministerial candidate, and asked about the 75-year rule of the party. He alleged that the BJP will go to any extent to come into power.

So I was right. Metroman Sreedharan 88 years old is BJP's CM candidate in Kerala. What happened to the 75 year rule? Power ke liye kuch bhi karenge. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 4, 2021

Kerala BJP unit president K Surendran highlighted the achievements of Sreedharan, including the completion of the reconstruction of the Palarivattom flyover in five months, much ahead of the stipulated time.

"He completed the project in five months without any corruption. That is why we requested Sreedharan and our party leadership that he should be projected as the (NDA's) Chief Minister candidate", he said at the meeting organised as part of the "Vijay Yatra" led by him.

But in the flashback, there were senior leaders who were denied because of the 75-year rule. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, then BJP president Amit Shah had said it was his party's decision not to give Lok Sabha poll tickets to those above 75 years of age. It had resulted in veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi being denied tickets.

"Only the media is pushing this issue. No one above 75 has been given tickets. This is the party's decision," Shah had said in an interview to The Week.

Even former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel had resigned from the post once she turned 75. Union ministers Najma Heptullah and GM Siddeshwara also resigned once they turned 75.