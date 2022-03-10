0

  Yamunotri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Yamunotri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Yamunotri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Yamunotri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Yamunotri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Yamunotri constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Yamunotri Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Yamunotri Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Yamunotri is an assembly constituency in the Uttarkashi district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand.
The Yamunotri legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Yamunotri was won by Kedar Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Sanjay Dobhal.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by UKDP's Pritam Singh Panwar.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Kedar Singh garnered 19,800 votes, securing 42.03 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5,960 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 12.65 percent.
The total number of voters in the Yamunotri constituency stands at 75,821 with 38,819 male voters and 37,002 female voters.
