Yamuna flows above danger mark, water level constant for past six hours
Updated : August 21, 2019 11:56 AM IST
The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday.
Over 15,000 people living in flood-plains have been shifted to tents set up by various government agencies due to the river water inundating low lying areas, officials said.
