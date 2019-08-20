Politics
Yamuna continues to swell, 14,000 people evacuated
Updated : August 20, 2019 02:36 PM IST
The Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33m on Monday night and was expected to get more water by late Tuesday or early Wednesday from upstream in Haryana, a Flood Control Department official told IANS.
The water level was rising due to rains in northern India and discharge of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.
The government has set up 46 relief camps with 2,120 tents having electricity, water, food and toilets.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more