Yamuna continues to swell, 14,000 people evacuated

Updated : August 20, 2019 02:36 PM IST

The Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33m on Monday night and was expected to get more water by late Tuesday or early Wednesday from upstream in Haryana, a Flood Control Department official told IANS.
The water level was rising due to rains in northern India and discharge of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.
The government has set up 46 relief camps with 2,120 tents having electricity, water, food and toilets.
