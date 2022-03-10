0

Yamkeshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Yamkeshwar Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

IST (Published)
Yamkeshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Get latest and updated vote counting results of Yamkeshwar constituency of Uttarakhand including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Yamkeshwar is an assembly constituency in the Pauri Garhwal district, in the Garhwal region of the state of Uttarakhand. The Yamkeshwar legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Yamkeshwar was won by Ritu Khanduri Bhushan of the BJP. He defeated IND's Renu Bisht.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Vijay Brathwal. In the 2017 assembly polls, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan garnered 19671 votes, securing 43.01 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 8982 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.64 percent. The total number of voters in the Yamkeshwar constituency stands at 88,734 with 46,543 male voters and 42,189 female voters.
 
