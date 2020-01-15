Politics
Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape
Updated : January 15, 2020 07:11 AM IST
Reports, which Ghosn has dismissed, said he was carried out of his home in Tokyo in a double bass case.
Ghosn, who is accused of hiding earnings, transferring investment losses to Nissan and misappropriating company funds, escaped from Japan at the end of December for Lebanon.
