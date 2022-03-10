Yaiskul Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Yaiskul Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Yaiskul is an assembly constituency in the Imphal East district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Yaiskul legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Yaiskul was won by Thokchom Satyabrata Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Elangbam Chand Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Elangbam Chand Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Thokchom Satyabrata Singh garnered 8014 votes, securing 36.6 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 570 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 2.6 percent.

The Yaiskul constituency has a literacy level of 81.95 percent.