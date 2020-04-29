  • SENSEX
Writing off isn't waiving off: Prakash Javadekar attacks Rahul Gandhi over bank scam comment

Updated : April 29, 2020 12:15 PM IST

Gandhi tweeted Tuesday that his request in Parliament to the finance minister asking for details of bank defaulters was not acceded.
Javadekar lashed out at Gandhi, saying, “not a single penny has been waived off” and that the former Congress president needs to take tuition from the former finance minister P Chidamabaram on the difference between writing off and waiving off a loan.
