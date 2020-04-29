Writing off isn't waiving off: Prakash Javadekar attacks Rahul Gandhi over bank scam comment

Union minister Prakash Javadekar has slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remark on bank defaulters, saying the Congress leader needs to learn the difference between writing off and waiving off a loan.

Gandhi tweeted Tuesday that his request in Parliament to the finance minister asking for details of bank defaulters was not acceded. “Now RBI has put names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and other BJP friends in the list,” he alleged, referring to a reply from the Reserve Bank of India to an RTI query.

Javadekar lashed out at Gandhi, saying, “not a single penny has been waived off” and that the former Congress president needs to take tuition from the former finance minister P Chidamabaram on the difference between writing off and waiving off a loan.

“I was taken aback by Rahul Gandhi's comment that Modi govt has waived off Rs 65,000 crore,” Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI. “Not a single penny has been waived off. Writing off isn't waiving off. Rahul Gandhi must take tuition from Chidambaram to understand difference between writing off and waiving off.”

Javadekar went on to explain: “Writing off is a process to show depositors correct pictures of bank. It doesn't stop banks from taking actions and pursuing recovery. We've seen how Nirav Modi's assets are seized and auctioned. [Vijay] Mallya left with no choice but to come back as his appeal in HC has been rejected.”

Several assets of Punjab National Bank scam accused Modi have been seized and auctioned, while liquor baron Mallya has lost appeals in the UK courts on staving off extradition to India where he could be tried for financial misdeeds.

In his tweet Tuesday, which was written in Hindi and was attached with a video, Gandhi wrote: “I had asked a simple question in Parliament - tell me the names of 50 bank defaulters. Finance Minister refused to answer. Now RBI has put names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and other BJP friends in the list. This is why they hid the truth from Parliament.”