English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia deny reports of withdrawing from protest

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia deny reports of withdrawing from protest

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia deny reports of withdrawing from protest
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 3:24:55 PM IST (Published)

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia have vehemently denied reports suggesting their withdrawal from the protest demanding action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia have vehemently denied reports suggesting their withdrawal from the protest demanding action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Both wrestlers have clarified that they have not backed down from their fight for justice and will continue their protest until justice is served.

Sakshee Malikkh expressed her disappointment, stating that none of the protesters have retreated, and she remains committed to the cause while fulfilling her responsibilities in Railways. She urged people not to spread misinformation.
“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news,” she said in a tweet, tagging a report by a news channel.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X