Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia deny reports of withdrawing from protest

Wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia have vehemently denied reports suggesting their withdrawal from the protest demanding action against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Both wrestlers have clarified that they have not backed down from their fight for justice and will continue their protest until justice is served.

Sakshee Malikkh expressed her disappointment, stating that none of the protesters have retreated, and she remains committed to the cause while fulfilling her responsibilities in Railways. She urged people not to spread misinformation.

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news,” she said in a tweet, tagging a report by a news channel.