Our fight not against the government, say wrestlers after SC order

Expressing their gratitude to the Supreme Court, wrestlers protesting in Delhi demanding action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case said their fight is not against the government.

“Our fight is not against the government, we are against Brij Bhushan Singh. If justice is not done, we will return our medals,” Olympian bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said.

Earlier the Supreme Court had closed the proceedings on the sexual harassment petitions raised by three women wrestlers, observing that an FIR had been registered and that the complainants had been provided adequate security.

Vinesh Phogat said they are thankful to the SC for getting the FIR registered.

“We respect the SC order today. SC has asked us to go to Delhi HC and we will do that if the police doesn’t take action,” she said.

The wrestlers have demanded the WFI chief’s arrest and removal from the post.

Also read: Supreme Court closes proceedings on sexual harassment plea by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh

Phogat alleged that the Delhi police was working for Brij Bhushan Singh, the Wrestlers’ Federation of India (WFI) chief, who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including junior women players.

“Delhi police is working for Brij Bhushan Singh. They are spreading lies that women cops have been injured yesterday,” Vinesh Phogat said, referring to the overnight scuffle between the wrestlers and the police after the police stopped the wrestlers and their supporters from bringing beds in to the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

She also welcomed support from political parties, but said the matter should not be politicized.