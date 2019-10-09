Wrestler, TikTok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana Assembly polls
The striking new faces of BJP include wrestler Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist, who joined the BJP in August.
The BJP has fielded Nauksham Chaudhary, a 28-year-old Miranda House alumnus, from Mewat's Punhana, also a constituency the party has never won.
Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.
