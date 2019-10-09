Wrestler, TikTok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana Assembly polls

The impending assembly elections 2019 is filled with considerable surprises and recent being the women candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana assembly elections.

A famous wrestler, a tik tok star and a Miranda House alumnus have become the talk of the town. Among the 12 women candidates fielded by the party, five are sitting MLAs.

Prem Lata, the wife of former union minister Birender Singh and mother of Hisar MP Brijendera Singh, is seeking re-election from Uchana Kalan assembly constituency. Uchana Kalan in Jind district has been a stronghold of Birender Singh, who has represented the seat five times.

However, she is facing a hard-nosed wrangle from Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Prem Lata had defeated Chautala in the last assembly polls by over 7,000 votes.

Other noticeable women leaders of the party seeking re-election are Nirmal Chaudhary from Ganaur, minister Kavita Jain from Sonipat, Latika Sharma from Kalka and Seema Trikha from Badkhal. The BJP has given a handful of tickets to youth and first-timers.

The striking new faces of BJP include wrestler Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist, who joined the BJP in August. She is contesting from Dadri, a seat in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency which BJP has never won.

Babita became a bigwig after Bollywood movie "Dangal", a film about the struggles of her father Mahavir Phogat who turned her daughters into wrestlers against social conventions.

From Adampur, a constituency represented by political heavyweight Kuldeep Bishnoi, the BJP has fielded a tik tok star Sonali Phogat. She has also worked in the party organisation and some television serials also.

The BJP has fielded Nauksham Chaudhary, a 28-year-old Miranda House alumnus, from Mewat's Punhana, also a constituency the party has never won. She has studied in Italy and the UK and returned to India just about a month ago. Her father R S Chaudhary is a retired judge.

In Uklana, a reserved constituency in Hisar district, the party has fielded a "Dalit Bahu", Asha Khedar who is married to a Jat businessman. Asha Khedar has said in interviews that she had never gone to her in-laws without "ghunghat" (cover overhead and face). After filing her nomination she is campaigning like any other candidate. She has pursued masters in English and Sanskrit and is pursuing a PhD.

From Kharkhoda assembly constituency of Sonipat district, the party has given the ticket to Meena Narwal, chairman of Zila Parishad. Kamlesh Dhandha is the wife of former state minister Narsingh Dhanda.