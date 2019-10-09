#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Wrestler, TikTok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana Assembly polls

Updated : October 09, 2019 07:08 PM IST

The striking new faces of BJP include wrestler Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth gold medalist, who joined the BJP in August.
The BJP has fielded Nauksham Chaudhary, a 28-year-old Miranda House alumnus, from Mewat's Punhana, also a constituency the party has never won.
Assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.
Wrestler, TikTok star among BJP's women candidates in Haryana Assembly polls
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

88 defaulters cost public sector banks Rs 1.07 lakh crore, reveals RTI query

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

NPAs continue to bite: Banks have lost Rs 1.76 lakh crore in the last three years

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV