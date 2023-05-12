WFI chief denies sexual harassment allegations in statement to Delhi police

The Delhi Police have taken the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the female wrestlers

The Delhi Police have taken the statement of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the sexual harassment allegations levelled by the female wrestlers. Singh has denied the allegations in his statement.

Police also recorded the statement of the WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

The police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations. It also submitted a status report in a sealed cover in a court and requested the court not to share the details of the report with anyone considering the nature of the case.