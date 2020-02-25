Politics Worried Democrats rush to slow front-runner Bernie Sanders Updated : February 25, 2020 09:10 AM IST At least three leading candidates, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg, reinforced their anti-Sanders rhetoric with paid attack ads for the first time. Beyond South Carolina, polls suggest Sanders will perform well when more than a dozen states vote in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests. There are still seven high-profile Democrats fighting among themselves — and splitting up the anti-Sanders vote — to emerge as the strongest alternative to him.