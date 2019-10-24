Worli Assembly seat results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with huge margin

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray establishes a comfortable lead in Worli assembly constituency where he is making his electoral debut.

The 29-year-old Thackeray scion is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane and has established a lead of nearly 12,000 votes as per the early trends.

Aaditya Thackeray, whom his party wants to be the deputy chief minister if the BJP-Sena alliance retains power in the state, is the first member his family to take the poll plunge.

The constituency, located in south Mumbai, has undergone a sea change over the years — from being a textile hub to having plush skyscrapers and modern commercial complexes.

Worli, which is one of the 36 seats located in Mumbai, overlooks the iconic Bandra-Worli sea link and houses architectural landmarks like the Nehru Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Haji Ali dargah and the Mahalaxmi racecourse.

Thackeray had said that he wants to make the constituency a "model of development".

Several of his posters have been put up in the constituency in different languages, an indication that the Sena wants to reach out to non-Marathi voters as well, to ensure that junior Thackeray romps home with a big win margin.

Apart from banners in Marathi, posters in English read: "Hello Worli", while Gujarati and Urdu banners great locals with words like "Kem Cho Worli" and "Salaam Worli" respectively.

The Urdu posters have a green background with Aditya Thackeray's picture and a message written in that language.