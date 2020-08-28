Politics World War II spy first Indian-origin woman to get memorial plaque in London Updated : August 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar are among some of the other Indian-origin historical figures to be honoured with similar Blue Plaques at buildings associated with their stay in London. The new plaque reads: Noor Inayat Khan GC, 1914-1944, SOE Agent codename Madeleine' stayed here . Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply