  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

World War II spy first Indian-origin woman to get memorial plaque in London

Updated : August 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST

Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar are among some of the other Indian-origin historical figures to be honoured with similar Blue Plaques at buildings associated with their stay in London.
The new plaque reads: Noor Inayat Khan GC, 1914-1944, SOE Agent codename Madeleine' stayed here .
World War II spy first Indian-origin woman to get memorial plaque in London

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 11% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Tablighi Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 look out circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement