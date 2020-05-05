Politics World leaders pledge USD 8 billion to fight COVID-19 but US steers clear Updated : May 05, 2020 09:22 AM IST The 8-billion-dollar goal was in line with expectations but is only an initial figure. Von der Leyen has said more money will be needed over time. Many leaders stressed that any vaccine must be available to everyone. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365