  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

World food prices fall sharply in April because of coronavirus, says UN

Updated : May 07, 2020 02:47 PM IST

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 165.5 points last month, down 3.4 percent on March.
The vegetable oil price index fell 5.2 percent, hit by falling palm, soy and rapeseed oil values, while the dairy index dropped 3.6 percent, with butter and milk powder prices posting double-digit declines.
World food prices fall sharply in April because of coronavirus, says UN

You May Also Like

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

YES Bank Q4 Decoded: Losses widen, AT-1 bonds write-down helps bank post profit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement