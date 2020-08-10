Politics World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut Updated : August 10, 2020 10:10 AM IST If seven of the 20 ministers resign, the Cabinet would effectively have to step down and remain in place as a caretaker government. The protesters blame the ruling elite for the chronic mismanagement and corruption that is believed to be behind the explosion in a Beirut Port warehouse. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply