  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

World cannot afford a lost generation of youth due to COVID19: UN's Guterres

Updated : April 28, 2020 08:29 AM IST

For a national roadmap to be successful, a participatory, transparent and youth led process with adequate resources are needed.
Guterres said countries must do more to harness the talents of young people to address the coronavirus crisis and its aftermath.
World cannot afford a lost generation of youth due to COVID19: UN's Guterres

You May Also Like

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

India Ratings cuts India's FY21 GDP growth to 1.9%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as RBI eases mutual funds liquidity worries

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Here are 10 worst-performing credit funds over 1 year; BOI AXA fund has lost 72%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement