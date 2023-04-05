Woman Congress leader from Chhattisgarh accuses party leader of sexual harassment

The woman has accused party leader Jayant Sahu of sexual harassment and exploitation on the promise of giving her a higher position in the party.

A woman leader of the Congress party in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has made serious allegations against party leader Jayant Sahu. The woman has claimed that Sahu forced her to have a physical relation with him in the name of promoting her to a higher position in the party, according to reports.

The case is from the Telibandha police station area of Raipur and Jayant Sahu currently works for the Congress in the Dharsinwa assembly constituency of the state. The woman, who has made the allegations, is a resident of Bemetara as per a Navbharat Times report.

The aggrieved Congress worker has further claimed that she received obscene calls and messages from Sahu. Some time ago, she had shared a social media post against Sahu on Facebook calling out the leader for exploiting women in the name of promotion within the party.

She mentioned that she had also lodged a complaint with the Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur, regarding the matter. In her complaint the woman mentioned that the accused first messaged her by sending a friend request on Facebook and soon they started talking on the phone. After this, Sahu allegedly tried to lure the woman into having sexual relations with him in exchange for promotion to a higher position in the state unit of Congress.

The woman has also claimed that the Police did not take any action on her complaint due to Sahu’s political influence. She accused the police of harassing her. The distressed worker even threatened that she would die by suicide, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

On the other hand, Jayant Sahu, has alleged that the woman is blackmailing him. He refuted the allegations and said that the woman is trying to blackmail him as she had borrowed money from him. Sahu has alleged that the woman took Rs 2 lakh from his wife, and now she is not willing to return the money. Sahu claims that a complaint was already filed against her at the Telibandha police station on March 14.

He has further alleged that the woman is producing fake chats to tarnish his public image. According to police sources, the matter will be interrogated, and the facts presented by the woman will be examined, Navbharat Times reported.