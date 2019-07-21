With moist eyes, Delhi bids adieu to Sheila Dikshit
Updated : July 21, 2019 05:07 PM IST
The 81-year-old Congress veteran, who died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat.
As the longest-serving woman chief minister who steered her party to victory for three consecutive terms in 1998, 2003 and 2008, Dikshit ushered in an era of all-round development that transformed Delhi into a world-class capital.
