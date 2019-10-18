Business
With Brexit deal facing the parliament hurdle, here is a look at the likely scenerios
Updated : October 18, 2019 06:55 PM IST
If Johnson, famous for his anti-EU stance since his days as a journalist, decides to not resign, things could get even complicated.
With key allies from Northern Ireland, such as Democratic Unionist Party vehemently opposing the deal, it is unlikely that the government, which is already a minority in the parliament could make the cut.
